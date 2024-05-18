Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.60

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 161329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,618 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

