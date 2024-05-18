Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.31

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 291541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

