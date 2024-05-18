DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $9,395.69 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04601448 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,717.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

