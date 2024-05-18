DCC (LON:DCC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 5,700 to GBX 5,800. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. DCC traded as high as GBX 5,980 ($75.11) and last traded at GBX 5,980 ($75.11), with a volume of 238546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,770 ($72.47).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.92) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,795.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,644.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,561.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 133.53 ($1.68) per share. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,969.70%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

