Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $888.56. The stock had a trading volume of 319,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $13,518,416. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $902.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

