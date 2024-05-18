Decred (DCR) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.74 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Decred has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.92 or 0.00031294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $336.14 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00084542 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012958 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.14 or 0.69481597 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,065,148 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

