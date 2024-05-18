DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00031468 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012946 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

