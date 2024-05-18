Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Titanium Transp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

