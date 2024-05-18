Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.25

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.25 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 109.16 ($1.37), with a volume of 1642823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.82. The stock has a market cap of £96.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 7.99.

In other news, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28), for a total value of £765,000 ($960,813.87). In other Diaceutics news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 33,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £33,228.36 ($41,733.69). Also, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28), for a total value of £765,000 ($960,813.87). Corporate insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

