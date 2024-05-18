Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,774,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $5,166,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DEO opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

