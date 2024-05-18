Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Docebo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Docebo has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

