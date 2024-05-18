Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on D.UN. Desjardins increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.94.

D.UN opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$30.42. The firm has a market cap of C$293.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Andrew Molson acquired 80,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. Also, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679. 76.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

