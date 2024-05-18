DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

