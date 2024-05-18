Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,521,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 3,613,179 shares.The stock last traded at $48.77 and had previously closed at $47.75.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dynatrace by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 538,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

