East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading Up 25%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 332,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 65,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of C$36.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.81.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

