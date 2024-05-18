Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock remained flat at $12.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,991. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

