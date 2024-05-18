Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

EDSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 14,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 13.87% of Edesa Biotech worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

