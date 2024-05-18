Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $547.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.72. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $547.99.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. UBS Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

