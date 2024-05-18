Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %
Elevance Health stock opened at $547.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.72. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $547.99.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. UBS Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.
In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
