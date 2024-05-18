EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) PT Raised to $6.75 at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

About EMX Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 4,122,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Türkiye, Europe, Australia, Latin America, Morocco, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.