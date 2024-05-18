EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) PT Raised to $6.75 at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
EMX Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.72.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Türkiye, Europe, Australia, Latin America, Morocco, and Australia.
