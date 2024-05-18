Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Jeffrey Bolton Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Bolton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enhabit alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00.

Enhabit Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EHAB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. 739,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,394. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enhabit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 1,130.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enhabit by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Enhabit by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the period.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.