Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $10.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research firms have commented on EHAB. UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.23 on Monday. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 1,130.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 72.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 268.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

