Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equinix Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $799.83. 543,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $780.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $804.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.76.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

