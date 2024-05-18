Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The E.W. Scripps Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for E.W. Scripps in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for E.W. Scripps’ FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

