Equity Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 2.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $96,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,605,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. The stock had a trading volume of 894,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,025. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.30. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $299.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.