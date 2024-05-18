Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) & Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Head to Head Comparison

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) and Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Journey Medical and Erasca’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Journey Medical $79.18 million 0.87 -$3.85 million ($0.31) -11.13 Erasca N/A N/A -$125.04 million ($0.84) -2.35

Journey Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Erasca. Journey Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erasca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.3% of Journey Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Erasca shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Journey Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Erasca shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Journey Medical and Erasca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Journey Medical -5.20% -32.83% -5.96% Erasca N/A -38.83% -31.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Journey Medical and Erasca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Journey Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Erasca 0 1 4 0 2.80

Journey Medical presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.38%. Erasca has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 297.63%. Given Erasca’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erasca is more favorable than Journey Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Journey Medical has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erasca has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erasca beats Journey Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. It also offers Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea; Exelderm cream and solution an antifungal intended for topical use; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; and Luxamend, a water-based emulsion formulated to provide a moist healing environment for superficial wounds; minor cuts or scrapes; dermal ulcers; donor sites; first- and second-degree burns, including sunburns; and radiation dermatitis. In addition, the company sells sulconazole nitrate cream and solution indicated for the treatment of tinea cruris, tinea corporis, and tinea versicolor; and doxycycline hyclate tablets, as an adjunctive therapy for severe acne. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma. It also develops ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung and colorectal cancer, and advanced gastrointestinal malignancies; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it is developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company entered into license agreement with Novartis to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize naporafenib; Katmai Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize ERAS-801 and certain other related compounds; and NiKang Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize ERAS-601 and certain other related compounds. Erasca, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

