Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,202,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,982. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

