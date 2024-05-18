Ethena USDe (USDE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214.94 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $296.13 million and $214.94 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,429,375,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,411,593,171.0862775. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00177849 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $239,271,472.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

