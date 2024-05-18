Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Get Euronav alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronav

Euronav Stock Performance

Euronav Increases Dividend

EURN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 310,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Euronav has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $4.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $18.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 88.31%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,459,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $43,207,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $34,391,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $27,123,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $17,953,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

