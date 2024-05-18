Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after buying an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Fabrinet Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE FN traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.45. 540,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $238.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.14.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

