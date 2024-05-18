Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Price Performance

Shares of FANH stock remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 301,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,405. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

