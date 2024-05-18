Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) & ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Critical Contrast

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ServiceNow and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 2 23 0 2.92 Fastly 1 5 1 1 2.25

ServiceNow presently has a consensus target price of $808.73, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $14.61, indicating a potential upside of 67.94%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $8.97 billion 17.48 $1.73 billion $9.35 81.79 Fastly $505.99 million 2.35 -$133.09 million ($1.00) -8.70

This table compares ServiceNow and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ServiceNow has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 20.34% 13.59% 6.25% Fastly -25.26% -15.82% -9.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Fastly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Fastly on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides asset management, cloud observability, integrated risk management; information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, the company provides app engine product; automation engine; platform privacy and security product; and source-to-pay operations. It serves to government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through service providers and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. The company offers network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability features, fanout, domainr, privacy, and modern protocols and performance services; and video/ streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, video on demand, and media shield. It also provides security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot management, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; load balancing; image optimization; transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and certainly; and origin connect. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online education, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

