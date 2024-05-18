First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 10,992 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after buying an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. 4,373,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

