First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 1,902 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,701,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,284. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

