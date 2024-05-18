First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $125.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,020. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

