First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

