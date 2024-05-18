First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 11,687 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CALF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. 1,527,471 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

