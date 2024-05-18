First National Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 350.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $189,959,000 after buying an additional 1,480,837 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,982,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,303 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

