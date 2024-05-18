First National Advisers LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,795,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,543,062. The firm has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

