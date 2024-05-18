First National Advisers LLC Purchases 5,796 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $129.94. 2,340,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

