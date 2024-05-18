Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE opened at $137.54 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $182.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

