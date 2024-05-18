FlatQube Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $1,194.81 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.13941909 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $121.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

