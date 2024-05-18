Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 383 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $551.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.16 and a 200 day moving average of $509.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

