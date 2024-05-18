Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,194 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $152.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

