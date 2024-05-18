Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

