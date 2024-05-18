Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,364 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,556,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,156,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

