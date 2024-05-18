Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 134.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,031 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

