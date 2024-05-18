Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,784,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $943,495,000 after buying an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $595.30 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

