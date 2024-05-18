Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,666 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $58.52 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

