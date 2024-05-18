Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Aflac by 5.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Aflac Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AFL opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

