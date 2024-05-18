Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

